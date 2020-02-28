IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli is at his best when he is riled up, reveals Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that skipper Virat Kohli is at his best when he is all charged up. Impressed by the good-natured New Zealand cricketers, Virat had said that if his side were to share the number one ICC Test spot with any team, it will be the Black Caps.

The Indian batting mainstay shares cordial relations with his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson and often expressed his admiration for him. Kohli had also said before the first Test in Wellington that if his side were to share the number one ICC Test spot with any team, it will be the Kiwis. But that has not gone down well with former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir who feels that Kohli needs to charge himself up if India wants to level the two-Test series.

"From a distance it seems Virat Kohli is in a similar situation. He was asked before the start of this tour if saw it as a revenge series after losing to them in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. At the time Kohli replied, "Even if you want to think of revenge these guys are so nice that you can't get into that zone." I am not sure if this part of Virat Kohli really works for him."

"He is at his best when he is riled up, when he has a contest. Revenge may be an exaggerated thought but I am not sure of "nice guys" emotion either. I think Kohli is wired up to be that emotionally charged sportsperson who can play a cover drive with calmness of a sage and then lead his troops like an animated cheerleader," expressed Gambhir.

It is often said that great players need a contest to wake them up. Sport is a rare profession which can evoke all human emotions, the more apparent ones being happiness and sadness. The left-hander further said that his closest 'friends' have been fear and anger.

"Sport is a rare profession which can evoke all human emotions, the more apparent ones being happiness and sadness. While these two are the primary ones which form a plot, the rest help build the drama. I am no expert on human emotions but as a sportsperson I have touched all six distinct sentiments at some stage or the other. My closest 'friends' have been fear and anger. I'd like to talk about anger here and how it elevates a performer." said Gambhir, reported Times Of India.