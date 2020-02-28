IND vs NZ | Prithvi Shaw is ready and fit to play second Test, reveals Ravi Shastri

On Friday, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri confirmed that the opener Prithvi Shaw is ready and fit after swelling on his left foot in the training session to take part in the second Test. Shastri has also affirmed that the Indian team is mentally and physically tuned in for the Saturday Test.

Following a drubbing loss at the hands of New Zealand in the opener, there was doubts on whether Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithvi Shaw will retain their places in the playing XI. There were concerns regarding Shaw’s fitness after he missed Thursday’s training session with a swollen foot. However, ahead of the second test, Ravi Shastri has confirmed that Shaw is fit and ready to open alongside Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, Shastri admitted that the team still needs a final look before choosing between Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin.

“Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin, we will take that call tomorrow in the morning. Prithvi is ready to go (after recovering from an injury scare),” said Shastri in the pre-match press conference.

The former all-rounder also dwelled on Ashwin’s batting form and admitted that it has scope for improvement. In the last two years, Ashwin averages seven with the bat compared to the 36 he averaged in his debut year. Added to that, the off-spinner’s dismissals now come every 33rd delivery, which is a concern for the Indian team.

“He is a world-class bowler, there is no doubt about it but we have to make sure that we pick the right side for the right conditions. I think he has bowled well over the years, if anything, he would be disappointed with his batting, I think he will improve,” he added.

When asked about the concern in form, Shastri played down that there is no panic within the dressing room. He also admitted that the team’s priority in 2020 is the Test and the T20 format, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I won’t judge one-day cricket and Test cricket, for us right now least priority is one-day cricket. Right now, our priority is Test and T20Is, we have played well in the Test format thus far (winning seven out of eight). So one loss does not leave you in a panic state and no one is looking at that direction. They are ready, they are mentally tuned for tomorrow’s Test,” the former all-rounder said.

“It is the red ball, we cannot replicate the white-ball performance. Especially in New Zealand and England, conditions are pretty similar. We are here not to give excuses, we were outplayed. A shakeup like that is good because when you are winning all the time, you will have a closed or fixed mindset. There is an opportunity to learn, you are mentally prepared to counter the conditions. It is a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge,” he signed off.