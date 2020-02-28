ICC Women’s T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma carries an aura like Virender Sehwag, writes Diana Edulji

Former India women’s cricketer Diana Edulji reckons Shafali Verma carries an aura similar to Virender Sehwag in his approach to the game. Edulji further lauded Shafali’s single-handed efforts with the bat in the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup, where India have already qualified for the semis.

So far so good for 16-year-old Verma at the T20 showdown in Australia. In all three matches, Shafali has provided a start that has left opposition teams looking clueless. Her onslaughts have triggered the memory of another swashbuckling, carefree Indian opener for many an ardent lover of the sport/

“Shafali Verma is a player who will bring crowds to watch a women’s game. It’s not good to compare but one player who I’m reminded of in terms of the aura is Virender Sehwag. Shafali’s attacking approach brings freshness to women’s cricket. She has all the qualities to become one of the most lethal batters women’s cricket has seen in the shorter formats,” Edulji wrote in her column for The Indian Express.

Edulji goes on to pick her out, at least among the batsmen alone, as the standout reason for all three of India’s wins. However, opposition teams have fought their way back into the game once they dismiss Shafali for a quickfire 30 or 40.

“There is no doubt that Shafali is the sole reason for India’s wins, as far as batting is concerned. I don’t remember the Indian team ever having such great starts earlier. But someone needs to tell her that post 30-40, she should try to bat for another four or five overs because if she stays long, she can single-handedly take the game away,” she added.

Much like it was the case throughout Sehwag’s career, the discussion has begun on whether the youngster can grow in maturity with more matches under her belt.

“She is new, fearless and raw but in today’s world, teams will come better prepared for her in the future. One can argue that one should not change her natural game but a time will come when someone has to make her realise the importance of her wicket. And what she can achieve as long as she stays at the crease,” Edulji concluded.