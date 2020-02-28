Happy to have done well for India this season despite limited opportunities, reveals Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has revealed that he is happy with his returns this season despite his limited opportunities at the international level for India. Pandey, who has been in and around the game for more than a decade now, added that he chooses to stay in the present and build toward a better future.

Though he was, not long ago, among the front-runners for the No.4 slot in India’s limited-overs setup, Pandey has been used more like a tool to be applied as per situation demands in recent times. However, the constant chop-and-change hasn’t affected the 30-year-old, who believes he has maximised the minimal chances that have come his way.

Coming in at two or three-down for Karnataka, Pandey has played some crucial cameos throughout the domestic season as well. Under him, the Karnataka side clinched both one-dayer tournaments this season — Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. And this combined picture is a satisfying one for Pandey.

“I'm happy with the season so far, even if the opportunities I got were very limited and I haven't been able to showcase my entire repertoire of skill. That said, I'm pretty happy with the opportunities I got, even in the New Zealand series, and that I could make use of it. I've been batting well through the season and would like to continue this form for India and Karnataka,” Pandey told TOI.

Pandey rose to international attention when, as a 19-year-old, he hit a century — the first by an Indian in the history of the tournament — for RCB in the 2009 edition of the IPL. Since then, many of his contemporaries have gone ahead of him and cemented their place on the international stage. However, Pandey is not in the mood to blame anyone and rather prefers to stay in the moment.

“Not really because, if I have anyone to blame, it has to be myself. Maybe, I couldn't grab as many opportunities as I should have. But, to get to where I am today, I've worked really hard on a lot of aspects of the game. I've made sure that I've got a lot of runs and I would always want to do that. I can't undo what's happened in the past, so it is best to stay in the present and work on a better future. That's what I've been doing,” he said.

With the opportunity for a domestic treble right around the corner for Karnataka, it bodes well that one of their premier batsmen is keeping his spirits high. Pandey, who reveals that he takes a lot of pride in representing Karnataka, is set to feature for them in their Ranji semi-final bout against Bengal starting on Saturday at the Eden Gardens.

“Playing on the domestic circuit helps a lot. I've always taken domestic cricket seriously. I take a lot of pride in playing for Karnataka. I had the opportunity (in limited-overs) of leading a wonderful side. It makes me really happy when I turn match-winner. To be able to contribute for the team's success is very satisfying. Whether it is for Karnataka or India, I play with the same intensity,” Pandey concluded.