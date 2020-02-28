CK Nayudu Trophy | Yashasvi Jaiswal ruled out of semis with shoulder strain

Today at 11:05 AM
Mumbai chief selector Milind Rege has confirmed that U19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal has been ruled out of the U23 CK Nayudu Trophy semi-final with a shoulder strain, dealing a blow to Mumbai's hopes against Vidarbha. The last-four clash is set to begin on March 2 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Despite Team India suffering a loss to Bangladesh in the final, there was no denying the talent in the side, especially that of their left-handed opener, who ran away with the Player of the Tournament award as well. Jaiswal in the U19 World Cup scored 400 runs, at an average of 133 showcasing the entire world his batting prowess. It seemed for a brief moment, that Jaiswal, indeed, was invincible, when he came home and smashed a 185 for Mumbai U23 in the CK Nayudu tie against Puducherry. But his rise, at least briefly, will be hindered with a shoulder injury that is set to keep him away from the game for at least three weeks.
"Jaiswal is suffering from a shoulder injury, which has ruled him out for at least three weeks," Mumbai chief selector Milind Rege told TOI on Thursday.
The report further added that a source close to Jaiswal had revealed that he had been advised a precautionary rest as he had been feeling discomfort in the shoulder since the U19 World Cup final.
"It isn't exactly an injury, but a shoulder strain. Since the final of the U-19 World Cup, he has been experiencing pain in his shoulder while throwing the ball. He was advised rest for a couple of weeks, out of which one week is already over,” the source said, reported TOI.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.