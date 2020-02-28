CK Nayudu Trophy | Yashasvi Jaiswal ruled out of semis with shoulder strain

Despite Team India suffering a loss to Bangladesh in the final, there was no denying the talent in the side, especially that of their left-handed opener, who ran away with the Player of the Tournament award as well. Jaiswal in the U19 World Cup scored 400 runs, at an average of 133 showcasing the entire world his batting prowess. It seemed for a brief moment, that Jaiswal, indeed, was invincible, when he came home and smashed a 185 for Mumbai U23 in the CK Nayudu tie against Puducherry. But his rise, at least briefly, will be hindered with a shoulder injury that is set to keep him away from the game for at least three weeks.