BCCI to confirm players for Asia XI game only after proper workload assessment

The BCCI will confirm the availability of Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli, for the T20 series between Asia XI and World XI only after a proper workload assessment. India will be facing South Africa for a three-game ODI series, after returning from New Zealand, ahead of the IPL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm any Indian player’s availability for the Asia XI which will be facing the World XI for a two-match T20 series in March. The series is being organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to celebrate the birth centenary of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The main bone of contention hindering the players availability for the same is their hectic schedule. The BCCI is waiting for the players to return from New Zealand after which there will be a medical check up and workload assessment of all the contracted players for the upcoming season of the IPL.

It’s the result of the assessment that will decide the availability of the players for the showcase series. While the BCB has announced the availability of skipper Virat Kohli for at least a game, a TOI report understands that Kohli is yet to give his nod.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a wish list of 10 names and we are supposed to send five players. As of now, we have not confirmed any names. All the players including the skipper will undergo tests to check their level of workload. Only then we will give the names," a senior BCCI source said.

The men in blue, who are currently on a tough six week New Zealand tour, will be jumping into battle South Africa in a three-game ODI series from March 12. The 13th season of the IPL awaits the Indian cricketers from March 29, hardly a fortnight away from the final ODI game which takes place in Kolkata on 18th March.

It now solely depends upon the players if they want to feature in the T20 series keeping in mind the IPL and numerous T20Is lined up afterwards which will build up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.