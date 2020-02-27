IPL 2020 | David Warner replaces Kane Williamson as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

One of the most celebrated IPL players of all-time and a genuine conteder for the IPL's all-time MVP, David Warner has been reinstated as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper after a two-season-long hiatus from the role. Warner led the side with gutso and even managed to topple a Kohli-ABD inspired rampant Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the final of the 2016 edition of the league. After missing one year of IPL for his involvement in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, the Aussie returned to the league in 2019 but Williamson led the side.

"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020. I'm extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team once again. I'd like to thank Kane and Bhuvi for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years, you guys did an outstanding job. And I'll be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well. And to the management thank you once again for giving me this opportunity. And I'll try my very, very best to lifting that IPL Trophy this year," Warner said in a message posted by SRH on Twitter.