IPL 2020 | BCCI confirms Guwahati as Rajasthan Royals' home venue for two games

Today at 1:53 PM
After the long wait on the venue announcement for the Rajasthan Royals, the BCCI finally revealed that two of the franchise's home games will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The board has also confirmed that the games would be against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rajasthan Royals had a long wait in their hands, with the announcement of their home schedule following the issue regarding the venue. However, now the issues have been sorted, with the Indian Premier League confirming in a press release that the Royals would play two of their home games in Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The stadium was last host to India's T20I clash against Sri Lanka in January before rain played a spoil-sport as the match was announced without a ball being bowled.
Earlier, a PIL challenged the Indian apex cricketing board shifting the IPL games form Jaipur to Guwahati. The outcome of the venue change finally resulted in two games being hosted in Assam, as confirmed by the BCCI. The two encounters that would be played in Assam - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on April 5 and Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.
"The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will play host to two home games of Rajasthan Royals in the VIVO IPL 2020. They will now play Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5th & April 9th respectively in Guwahati. Both games will have an 8 PM IST start. The schedule for the two matches is as below," BCCI confirmed in a press release.
"Also, the 6 afternoon games this year will be played at 4 PM IST while the evening games will have a scheduled start of 8 PM IST," added the press release.
