IPL 2020 | BCCI confirms Guwahati as Rajasthan Royals' home venue for two games

Rajasthan Royals had a long wait in their hands, with the announcement of their home schedule following the issue regarding the venue. However, now the issues have been sorted, with the Indian Premier League confirming in a press release that the Royals would play two of their home games in Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The stadium was last host to India's T20I clash against Sri Lanka in January before rain played a spoil-sport as the match was announced without a ball being bowled.