IND vs NZ | We still need a final look before picking final XI, reveals Ajinkya Rahane

India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has admitted that the management alongside Virat Kohli will have a final look before deciding whether to go with an all-pace attack or to go with a spinner. He further added that the batsmen will have show more intent and move around the crease to put bowlers off.

India’s ploy in the first Test was step-by-step demolished by the New Zealand pacers, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee bowling to the plans. On the other hand, the Indian bowling was caught lacking any bit of swing which could cause havoc in Wellington, with Ishant Sharma the only star performer. In the second Test, with the conditions heavily favouring the pace bowlers, Rahane confirmed that the team will need one final look at the conditions before picking the final XI at the Hagley Oval.

“Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both are good bowlers. It is a good headache for the management to have two quality spinners away from home. We heard the talks about New Zealand going with an all pace attack. However, we (captains and coach) will look at the pitch and make a call on who will play in the second Test,” said Rahane in the pre-match press conference.

However, when asked about the preparations for the Test, Rahane said that the batsmen will look to play more positively and thwart the Kiwi plans. He also added that staying in the present and not dwelling a lot on the past will help the team going into the second Test.

“You got to think what mistake you did and rectify it in the nets. Staying in the present matters a lot for the batsmen. Every Test matters a lot, so you should forget the loss very quickly. In the Test Championship, every Test has a lot at stake, we got to learn from the past game and move on to the next game,” he added.

The biggest challenge, according to Rahane, is for batsmen to maintain their confidence and faith in their own abilities. Combined with approaching every bowler with a more positive intent will be a ploy that India would be going to in at Hagley Oval. Rahane added that the batsmen, in the practice session, tried using the angles much better than they did in at Basin Reserve.

“It is important to have confidence and faith in one’s skill as a batsman in New Zealand. We have to show more intent and not stay back, that will raise more questions in the mind of the batsmen. We have to use the crease and the angles well and if we use it well, you would be successful. Some balls go over the off stump, some outside, we have to be ready for every ball and show more intent to put the bowler’s plan off,” he signed off.