Reports | Prithvi Shaw uncertain for second Test after skipping practice session with swollen foot

Today at 9:54 AM
Prithvi Shaw has missed Thursday's training due to a swelling in his left foot, which makes him a doubtful starter for the Christchurch Test. As per reports, Shaw will undergo a blood test on Thursday to ascertain the reason for the swelling and the call on his availability will be taken on Friday.
After returning to the Test squad for the first Test in Wellington, Prithvi Shaw was all at sea but found much needed vote of confidence from Virat Kohli. While his inclusion is all but certain, reports have emerged that he missed Thursday's training session due to a swelling on his left foot, increasing Indian team management's worries ahead of the second Test against New Zealand beginning on Saturday.
PTI reported that Shaw will undergo a blood test to ascertain the reason for the swelling and in case, he fails to clear the fitness test on Friday, Shubman Gill will make his debut. The Punjab batsman had an extended net session on Thursday and Ravi Shastri closely monitored the nets session. The agency also reported that Shastri gave some technical inputs about Gill's footwork and how could he check his uppish drives.
Gill had earlier made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019 but faiiled to do much with the bat in the two chances he got. However, he has been a very good run-scoring spree on the A tour now and scored 136, 83, and 204* in the Kiwi tour. The last two scores came at the Hagley Oval, where India are slated to play their next Test, starting Saturday.
