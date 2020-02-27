IND vs NZ | Prithvi Shaw can learn playing straight from Kane Williamson, advises VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has advised Prithvi Shaw to learn from Kane Williamson on playing in seamer-friendly conditions after the youngster was found wanting in the opening Test against New Zealand. Williamson’s side cruised to a 10-wicket win inside four days with their pacers all over the Indian batsmen.

India's defeat in the first Test against the Kiwis at Wellington — New Zealand's 100th victory in their Test history, India’s first loss in the ICC World Test Championship — has left them perplexed on many levels. One of the key struggles for the Men in Blue was how the Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and debutant Kyle Jamieson dominated their batting lineup — especially exposing the chinks in Shaw's technique.

"Prithvi Shaw was caught a little unawares in his first away Test. A few of his technical shortfalls were exposed. He loves hitting the ball to the on-side, but when the ball is moving around, he will be better off playing straight and getting the measure of the conditions without compromising on natural flair. Maybe he can take a leaf out of Kane Williamson's book,” Laxman wrote in his column for the Times of India.

The Kiwi skipper came up with another fluent inning, with the only surprise being that he did not convert his knock (89) into a century. While Shaw struggled, his partner Mayank Agarwal showed promising signs with a half-century in the second innings.

“The captain came up with another stunner, an example on how to bat In New Zealand, by playing the ball right under the eyes and close to the body. He can also look at his partner Mayank Agarwal, who came into the game with little form but showed his maturity by batting with poise and application," Laxman added.