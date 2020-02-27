IND vs NZ | New Zealand bowlers will be ready when Virat Kohli comes out to bat, reveals Tom Latham

New Zealand Opener Tom Latham reveals that they will be ready for Kohli when they meet in the final Test of the ongoing series in Christchurch. Latham pointed out that there will be sideways movement at the Hagley Oval and they will look to use it in their favour when Kohli is out in the middle.

Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in the ongoing tour of New Zealand. In 9 innings, the India captain has managed just 201 runs. His twin failure in the 1st Test in Wellington hurt India who succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat, their 1st loss in the World Test Championship. In the 2nd innings, Trent Boult got the India captain caught behind with a bouncer which Kohli looked to put away instead of swaying his way out. Kohli has struggled against the moving ball in the past and it's going to be a stiff test for the India captain who needs to step up if India are going to avoid a whitewash. Kiwi opener Tom Latham said they will be ready for Kohli when he comes out to bat in the final Test of the ongoing series in Christchurch.

"When Virat comes out to bat we will be ready. He is a quality player and there is a reason why he is up around that No 1 rank for such a period of time. He has done it for a long time and done it in all conditions. If the surface is conducive to sideways movement we will try and exploit that," revealed Latham, reported India Today.

As New Zealand will be delighted by the return of Neil Wagner who joins the side back after his paternity leave to be with his family during the first Test. Wagner has made it a habit to use the short balls to his advantage, especially when there is not enough assistance for swing bowlers. Tom Latham expects the left-arm seamer to get back to his best straightaway and trouble the Indian batsmen with bounce that will be on offer as the opener says that Wagner has been a quality performer for a number of years for them.

"I haven't yet seen him but when he rocks up for training he will be absolutely fizzing up to get going and obviously he will be raring to go. He is been a quality performer for a number of years for us. It's something that Neil has obviously been so good at for so long and he is second to none in terms of accuracy. He is a short guy and that makes him harder to play. If the surface is up for that plan he will be looking to go round with that," expressed Latham.

Further, India will take on New Zealand in the second Test match in Christchurch from February 29.