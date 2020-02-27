IND vs NZ | Impressed with Ishant Sharma’s reinvention, says Glenn McGrath

Today at 1:04 PM
Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has stated that he has been impressed with Ishant Sharma’s reinvention of his own game in the last few years at the international level. McGrath has lauded Sharma’s lone efforts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington where India suffered a 10-wicket loss.
India's big loss in the first of two Tests against New Zealand has raised a lot of eyebrows, with questions suddenly being posed against its highly-rated bowling attack. While Ishant Sharma returned with a five-wicket haul, his colleagues Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami managed just one wicket each on a seamer-friendly track.
New Zealand posted a first-innings score of 348 and managed to dismiss India under 200 in both innings. The effort of the Indian pacers were not close to what their counterparts dished out for fun. McGrath, meanwhile, is not too worried about that and praised Ishant for his efforts, especially as he was returning from a shoulder injury.
"I still have total faith in the Indian (bowling) lineup. They had a few injuries off late. Sharma is coming back and he did get five wickets. Ishant has a lot of experience, the way he's come back in the last couple of years, it’s been impressive. I thought his career might have been finished at the international level, but he has reinvented himself and he is bowling well," McGrath told PTI.
