IND vs NZ | Expect strong comeback from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, says Harsha Bhogle

Today at 2:17 PM
Prominent commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle believes that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will come back strongly in the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The duo, rated highly in world cricket, fared poorly in India’s 10-wicket loss in Wellington.
The opening 2020 New Zealand series is not a memory that the Indian cricket team will ever want to recall. And that is true particularly for the highly-talked up fast bowling unit consisting of Ishant Sharma, Bumrah, and Shami. While Ishant, though returning from injury, bowled well and was rewarded with a fifer, Bumrah and Shami struggled to find any rhythm going in seamer-friendly conditions.
However, as they say, there’s always hope for a better tomorrow and the duo, who only managed a wicket each at the Basin Reserve, are not rated for no reason. Harsha Bhogle believes that the duo will make a good comeback in Christchurch, putting the performance in Wellington behind.
“Both Bumrah and Shami are intelligent bowlers. They will realise why there wasn’t swing for them as there was for the New Zealand bowlers. So I’m expecting India’s new-ball bowlers to come back far more strongly in Christchurch. But the truth is that India have to play far more resilient cricket,” Bhogle said on his blog for Cricbuzz.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.