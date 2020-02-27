Women’s T20 World Cup | We still have many areas to improve, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Today at 3:05 PM
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reckons that India still has plenty of room for improvement if they are to succeed in their quest to lift the T20 World Cup. Despite their evident flaws, Team India became the first team at the tournament to clinch a semi-final berth with their narrow win over New Zealand.
Three wins in three! Two of them coming against the ‘Top 3’ in women’s T20 cricket — Australia and New Zealand. However, India’s captain is not entirely satisfied and has marked out the areas for the team to work on in the free group game against Sri Lanka.
“It is a great feeling when your team is performing like that. We did the same mistakes, we got a good start in the first 10 overs and we didn't carry the momentum. We did bowl well in patches and sometimes we were not up to the mark and have to focus on those areas,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.
On Thursday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, the Women in Blue nearly let the match slip from a commanding position. The White Ferns, who were down and out at 90 for five with just 21 balls remaining, came within four runs of a win. On the bright side, for the Indians, is the consistent form shown by young Shafali Verma at the top of the innings. Her 46 off 34 balls against New Zealand won her the Man of the Match award.
“She is giving us good starts and I hope she continues doing that as quick runs at the top is really important to us,” Harmanpreet added.
