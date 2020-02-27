Women’s T20 World Cup | We still have many areas to improve, says Harmanpreet Kaur

On Thursday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, the Women in Blue nearly let the match slip from a commanding position. The White Ferns, who were down and out at 90 for five with just 21 balls remaining, came within four runs of a win. On the bright side, for the Indians, is the consistent form shown by young Shafali Verma at the top of the innings. Her 46 off 34 balls against New Zealand won her the Man of the Match award.