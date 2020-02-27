ICC T20I Rankings | Ashton Agar tears into top five after South Africa heroics

Australia spinner Ashton Agar gained six places to grab the fourth spot in the latest T20 rankings after a fabulous tour in South Africa, where he grabbed 8 wickets including a hat trick. Opener David Warner, leggie Adam Zampa and pacer Mitchell Starc gained places after an impressive outing in SA.

South Africa turned out to be a pleasant experience for Australia spinner Ashton Agar after a dry spell in India. Agar scalped eight wickets in three games, including a hat trick in the first game, to finish off a superb outing as Australia clinched the three-match series 2-1.

The impressive outing against Proteas propelled Agar into the top five of the T20 bowler rankings as he finished fourth after gaining six places. His partner in crime leggie Adam Zampa gained a spot to finish third, just above Agar, after finishing the series with five wickets to his name.

Destructive Aussie opener David Warner keeps up his March upward in the rankings since his return, scoring 128 runs in the series, which includes two half-centuries. It helped him gain seven places to finish 18th in the list of top batsmen in the latest release of the T20I rankings. Warner’s 57 in the final game helped Australia capture the series combined with three-wicket hauls from Mitchell Starc and Agar.

Steve Smith's T20I game has been on the rise since his return since his suspension in 2018. He was among the runs in the series against South Africa as well, scoring 104 at a strike-rate of 142.46 – a performance that helped him climb 25 spots to No.53 on the rankings.

