Have improved a lot as a unit in last 12 to 14 months , feels Taniya Bhatia

India women’s keeper Taniya Bhatia shared that the side has improved a lot in the last year or so and it’s clearly reflecting in their performance in the ongoing World Cup. Bhatia is confident that the batters will bounce back as the bowlers hold the fort for the side in the tournament as of now.

India became the first side to book a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing T20 women’s T20 World Cup after New Zealand becomes their latest prey in the group stage. The Indian women have done well to carry forth their tri-series momentum, where they performed exceptionally only to lose the final, to put forth a really strong case for the title.

Indian keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia is delighted the way the side has grown in the last year or so. Bhatia pointed out that the side is doing well to read and handle tough situations on the field as the keeper is confident that her side might conquer the title if they are able to keep the tempo up.

"In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We're in a really positive position. We've been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we've got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well," Bhatia was quoted by TOI.

"The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that, we will do well and hopefully we can win the final," she added.

While the women in blue have done tremendously well to defend three modest totals in their campaign so far but the failure of the batters in all the games so far is a big concern for the side. While it’s been the bowlers who have been holding the fort up for India and Bhatia is confident that the batswomen are just a game away from getting into their groove.

"We're playing well, it's just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform. Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us batters will take up responsibility," she signed off.