AUS vs IND | Different ball-game when Smith and Warner are playing well, reveals Glenn McGrath

Pace great Glenn McGrath believes that India are in for a tough time during their tour in Australia with the explosive duo of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian team. The Australian team that Kohli and Co. defeated earlier didn't feature Smith and Warner, ahead of a ban.

India had registered their first Test series triumph in 71 years in Australia when Virat Kohli and his men won 2-1 in the four-match rubber to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy last year. The Australian team that India had defeated earlier didn't include Smith and Warner in the Aussie squad, who were serving 12-month bans for their respective roles in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in 2018. The former Australian pace great Glenn McGrath believes that with the inclusion of Warner and Smith, the side will be a better and a stronger Australian side.

"Australia are playing good cricket. Steve Smith and David Warner -- both are playing well and we saw what Warner is capable of in the Australian summer. Having a batsman like Warner back, and a quality batsman like Steve Smith, it's a totally different game,” said McGrath, reported Times Of India.

Smith and Warner returned to the national team ahead of last year's World Cup and have looked in good form since then as they helped Australia retain the Ashes against England. India are set to tour Australia later this year for four Tests. McGrath further said that for India it’s going to be tough but they have played well in Australia and they know how to go about in the Australian conditions.

“It's gonna be tougher for India. That's not to say they can't perform well. They have got confidence of playing in Australian conditions now and they know how to do it,” he added.

Further, Australia who defeated South Africa in the T20I’s will play 3 ODI's starting from February 29 in Paarl.