Twitter reacts to bewildered Mushfiqur Rahim guarding wicket with thigh

A bewildered Rahim struggled initially to spot the ball, looking all over the place before finding the ball coming for his stumps. However, the 32-year-old was ready for it and stepped in front of the stump, almost guarding it, letting the ball hit his thigh instead of blocking in frontwards with his pads. This allowed the batsman, who was batting on 164, to go ahead and score a brilliant double hundred, his third in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to score three double hundreds in the game's longest format.