Twitter reacts to bewildered Mushfiqur Rahim guarding wicket with thigh

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, on his return to Test cricket, kept the crowd entertained with not only his batting but his over the moon celebration and his presence of mind to block the ball from hitting the stump. If not for his thigh, Rahim would have been dismissed for 164.
During Bangaladesh’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was the topic of all talks, after his brilliant innings in the first innings, scoring a double hundred. Rahim, from the start of the Bangladesh innings, when he walked in to bat at No.5 and was constantly thwarting the Zimbabwean bowlers’ plans with some exuberant shots. The right-hander did not stop there, with his over-the-moon celebration bringing out the ‘dragon’ gesture following his double hundred.
However, the right-hander would not have reached the feat if not for his quick thinking in the 140th over of the innings. Batting alongside Liton Das, the 32-year-old batsman blocked a Charlton Tshuma delivery only for the ball to reverse its way towards the stump.
A bewildered Rahim struggled initially to spot the ball, looking all over the place before finding the ball coming for his stumps. However, the 32-year-old was ready for it and stepped in front of the stump, almost guarding it, letting the ball hit his thigh instead of blocking in frontwards with his pads. This allowed the batsman, who was batting on 164, to go ahead and score a brilliant double hundred, his third in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to score three double hundreds in the game's longest format.
Mushfiqur Rahim doing his utmost best to make sure the ball does not go back onto his stumps!— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 24, 2020
"You will not pass!!" #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/PdLF7NSPWr
No idea! :P
Can someone explain (Cricket Laws) why if he touched the ball with his body and avoided the Fall of Wicket is not that an "Out"?— Alejandro Ramírez Arango (@Alejandro_R2001) February 24, 2020
Maybe due to the Dragon's breathe at the crease!
Why are the wickets bent a little towards left? @ICC isn't it umpires job to check this every ball?— Viswa Chaitanya (@VisChaitanyaOO7) February 26, 2020
HMMM!
He is well within the law to stop the ball hitting the stump.— Jaya Shankar Singh (@dabbu_g) February 26, 2020
Ok, let's do it!
Teach them cricket rules— raghu (@raghunreddy) February 25, 2020
How?
That was out— Sourav Saha (@_SSourav) February 25, 2020
UPDATE: NAAGIN to DINOSAUR!🤣
🤣🤣🤣 he looks so funny...— M.Tayyab Ishtiaq (@MTayyabIshtiaq3) February 25, 2020
Mushfiqur
So happy!
The many moods of Mushfiqur Rahim's double-century celebration 😄🙌💪🐯 pic.twitter.com/ZDliZWfilI— Crypto Papa (@_Crypto_papa) February 25, 2020
Liverpool beats West Ham in the English Premier League. Mushfiqur Rahim scored his third double century as Bangladesh scored 560-6 in their first innings of the only test vs Zimbabwe. Bengal, Saurashtra, Karnataka & Gujarat qualify for semis of Ranji Trophy #SportsNews— VAIBHAV LAKSHMI VRAT (@Pankajkandwal28) February 25, 2020
Take a bow, MUshfiqur Rahim
1st batsman to scored three double century in Bangladesh ☺— KM_Rashed75 (@KRashed75) February 24, 2020
Congratulations Mushfiqur Rahim 💚#Ban_VS_Zim#Only_Test pic.twitter.com/x3ONFvZ9vy
