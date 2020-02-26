 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to bewildered Mushfiqur Rahim guarding wicket with thigh

    Twitter reacts to bewildered Mushfiqur Rahim guarding wicket with thigh

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:02 AM

    Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, on his return to Test cricket, kept the crowd entertained with not only his batting but his over the moon celebration and his presence of mind to block the ball from hitting the stump. If not for his thigh, Rahim would have been dismissed for 164.

    During Bangaladesh’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was the topic of all talks, after his brilliant innings in the first innings, scoring a double hundred. Rahim, from the start of the Bangladesh innings, when he walked in to bat at No.5 and was constantly thwarting the Zimbabwean bowlers’ plans with some exuberant shots. The right-hander did not stop there, with his over-the-moon celebration bringing out the ‘dragon’ gesture following his double hundred.

    However, the right-hander would not have reached the feat if not for his quick thinking in the 140th over of the innings. Batting alongside Liton Das, the 32-year-old batsman blocked a Charlton Tshuma delivery only for the ball to reverse its way towards the stump.

    A bewildered Rahim struggled initially to spot the ball, looking all over the place before finding the ball coming for his stumps. However, the 32-year-old was ready for it and stepped in front of the stump, almost guarding it, letting the ball hit his thigh instead of blocking in frontwards with his pads. This allowed the batsman, who was batting on 164, to go ahead and score a brilliant double hundred, his third in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to score three double hundreds in the game's longest format.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

