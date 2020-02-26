Still can’t believe the ten wickets innings haul, admits Kashvee Gautam

Chandigarh’s 16-year-old Kashvee Gautam admits that her feat of 49 runs and figures of 10 for 12 in 4.5 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in the BCCI Women’s U-19 one-day tournament is yet to sink in. Kashvee also revealed that she idolises England’s Jofra Archer and India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Having first been given a bat by her aunt aged six, Kashvee began her cricketing journey in the courtyard and has never looked back. On Tuesday, the medium-pacer became the first Indian woman cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings in a domestic BCCI tournament — the feat also including a hat-trick. She hit 49 with the bat to help Chandigarh post a total of 186 for four in 50 overs before blowing Arunachal Pradesh away for a mere 25.

“I still can’t believe it has happened. All I wanted was to bowl in the right area and take wickets. Bowling at the same spot consistently helped me take all these wickets. The pitch was helping seam bowlers a bit and the ball was swinging. It was only when my team-mates talked about 10 wickets after my eighth that I thought about the feat,” Kashvee told The Indian Express.

Kashvee only joined formal training at the age of 13 under coach Nagesh Gupta at Government Model Senior Secondary School. She then played for Punjab at the U-14, U-16 and U-19 levels, before making the switch to Chandigarh this season. So far, she has a total of 63 wickets in U-23 and U-19 cricket — including a hat-trick against Arunachal Pradesh in the BCCI U-23 T20 Trophy as well. Six of the 16-year-old’s dismissals on Tuesday were LBWs while the other four were bowled — much in line with the bowling styles of Bhuvneshwar and Archer, whom she idolises.

“I missed my half-century but the knock gave me the impetus for my bowling. As a swing bowler, I idolise Bhuvneshwar Kumar apart from Jofra Archer and I plan to watch them play at Mohali in the IPL and seek tips if I get a chance,” Kashvee added.

Hat-trick ✅

10 wickets in a one-day game ✅

49 runs with the bat ✅

Leading from the front ✅



4.5-1-12-10! 👌👌



Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. 👏👏 #U19Oneday



Scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/X8jDMMh5PS pic.twitter.com/GWUW9uUgtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 25, 2020