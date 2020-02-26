SA vs AUS | Jhye Richardson will stay back to add depth to ODI attack, confirms Trevor Hohns
Today at 11:03 AM
Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that seam bowler Jhye Richardson will stay back in South Africa with the ODI squad for the three-match series to add depth to their fast bowling unit. Richardson is yet to play international cricket since his shoulder injury after the Pakistan series last March.
After bursting onto the scene during the three ODIs against India at the beginning of last year, Richardson was earmarked as a bright prospect and was even in the discussion for the World Cup squad. And since his recovery from the serious shoulder injury 11 months ago, the 23-year-old enjoyed a productive Big Bash League, picking up 15 wickets from 14 games for Perth Scorchers at an economy of 7.07.
"Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash. He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side. We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers. Jhye has earnt his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury. Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go," Trevor Hohns said, reported Cricbuzz.
Curiously, though, Richardson is yet to play in the T20Is against the Proteas despite being included in the squad. The pacer, further, has not been included in the squad for the home series against New Zealand immediately after the South Africa tour. The Aussies will wrap up their one-day tour with the third ODI scheduled for March 7, with the first of three ODIs against their neighbours starts at the SCG on March 13.
