Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Bengal team has great fighting spirit, opines VVS Laxman

Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman has lauded the fighting spirit of the Bengal team, who overcame a major scare to beat Odisha and book their place in the semis of the Ranji Trophy. Laxman, who worked with the Bengal cricketers in their pre-season camps, is happy to see the hard work paying off.

An anticipated clash is in the offing when Bengal takes on Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy sem- final clash at the Eden Gardens, this Saturday. While the home team looks confident after a dominant show against Odisha in the quarterfinals, where they made a fine comeback, Karnataka is bolstered by the return of India international KL Rahul.

“What’s really good to see was that the last few matches have showed the real character of this Bengal team. There were a lot of closely fought contests in tough conditions, but this team has come out trumps. That shows the team has got great fighting spirit. The other notable thing was that it was not about one or two players. Everyone has contributed -- be it the bowling department or the batting department. So, it’s been a total team effort,” said Laxman, reported Sportstar.

Being the batting consultant of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)’s Vision project, Laxman worked with the Bengal cricketers in the pre-season camps. The 45-year-old had long sessions with the batsmen, sessions that have helped the batsmen improve their game, something that has been evident in the ongoing season. Laxman lauded the players and expressed his admiration for their hardwork and dedication.

“It was a pleasure working with these guys. They are not only talented, but also, are very hardworking. They are always willing to learn and improve. I hope that hard work and amount of time they put in preparing for the season, that will bear fruit and give them the desired results,” said the 45-year-old.

Bengal last reached the Ranji Trophy semi-final back in 2017 but lost out to Delhi, a game where they were thrashed by an innings and 26 runs. A tough proposition awaits them in the form of Karnataka, and Laxman feels that it's important for the players to just enjoy and express themselves to achieve the desired result.

“My advice is that they should go out, enjoy the game and play to their potential. Only then, will you be able to express yourself. When you are playing the semi finals or final, you want a total team effort, like they did in the previous game. By that, you can win important moments.

“You always focus on achieving your goals and targets and executing the plans. As long as you try and achieve that, the result will take care of itself,” Laxman concluded.

Bengal will take on Karnataka in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy at the Eden Gardens on February 29.