IND vs NZ | Tough for India to adapt to pacy and bouncy New Zealand conditions, admits Neil Wagner

Neil Wagner believes that the pacy and bouncy New Zealand wickets have made life tough for India, who were steamrolled in the first match in Wellington. Wagner also added that he expects India to come back stronger, but is hopeful of his side backing up the world-class showing in the first Test.

Kiwi speedster Neil Wagner, who was pulled out of the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, is all set to join the squad back ahead of the second and the last Test. With India seen troubled by short balls bowled from round the wicket in the first, 33-year-old Wagner admitted that the visitors have been caught off guard by the pacy and bouncy wickets in New Zealand, that considerably differ from the flat pitches back home.

“It’s obviously tough for them to come here and play where there is obviously a bit more bounce and pace. Obviously, playing in India where there is not that much bounce and pace around and so it is something new for them to adapt to,” said Wagner, reported Hindustan Times.

Wagner, just like his coach Gary Stead, believes that Indians will be much better in the second Test but expects his side to be relentless in its endeavour to compound the agony for the visitors. The speedster further added that the short nature of the series also makes it more difficult for Virat Kohli's men to adapt to.

“Hopefully, we can keep the squeeze on and bowl the way the boys bowled in Wellington and if we can keep piling the pressure on, we will make the job a lot easier for ourselves. Sometimes when you tour overseas, it takes a match or two to get used to the conditions and adapt from there. No doubt they will be better and they will come back stronger. Definitely we look forward to do what we do best in our conditions and keep fighting the way we did,” expressed Wagner.

India will take on New Zealand in the second Test match in Christchurch from February 29.