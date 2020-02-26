IND vs NZ | India's lack of pure swing bowlers difference between sides, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that India’s lack of pure swing bowlers in its attack was the difference between the two sides in the first Test at Wellington. Barring Ishant Sharma, the Indian seamers looked out of sorts in windy conditions at the Basin Reserve.

For the first time in a while, India’s famed pace bowling attack was outplayed on all levels by the New Zealand pacers — in both the innings. While the Kiwis won the toss, bowled first and dismissed the Indians for 165 the first time out, they backed it up on days three and four by only conceding an extra 26 runs in the second bout.

India, on the other hand, conceded as many as 348 runs on the same wicket in between despite Ishant Sharma's fifer. And this inability of the Indian pacers to extract any assistance from a seamer-friendly surface was one of the defining factors India’s 10-wicket loss. The former Indian cricketer turned commentator added that New Zealand's wealth in terms of swing bowlers was the difference between the two sides in Wellington.

“Why could NZ seamers get the ball to swing and deviate more than Indian seamers? Because on this surface wrist at an angle to swing the ball was needed. All three Indian seamers, though top class, are not really out & out swing bowlers. #INDvNZ,” Manjrekar tweeted, reported Hindustan Times.

Speaking at the end of the match, skipper Virat Kohli too admitted that his bowlers did not hit the right areas but remained confident that the unit will learn from the performance and produce a better showing come Saturday in Christchurch.