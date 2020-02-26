ICC Test Rankings | Steve Smith dethrones Kohli as number one batsman; Bumrah drops out of Top 10

Today at 1:57 PM
Steve Smith, in the latest ICC rankings for Tests, has dethroned Virat Kohli as the number one batsman after the latter’s dismal showing in the first Test in Wellington. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who took a solitary wicket at the Basin Reserve, has dropped out of the Top 10 in bowler’s rankings.
Steve Smith, after dropping out of top spot post his showing in the New Zealand series, has regained the number one slot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after Virat Kohli’s bleak outing in the first Test in Wellington, where he managed scores of 2 and 19 in the first and the second innings respectively. Smith, who now has 911 points to his name, has taken a five-point lead over Virat Kohli, who stands at 906.
Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who scored a match-winning 89 at the Basin Reserve, has pipped Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne to regain 3rd spot in the batsman’s rankings. Mayank Agarwal, who scored a valiant fifty in the second innings in Wellington, meanwhile, occupies 10th spot. Agarwal's rise means that he is the fourth Indian batsman in the Top 10, with Kohli (2nd), Rahane (8th) and Pujara (9th) being the other three.
Jasprit Bumrah’s forgettable outing in the first Test, where he managed to take a solitary wicket whilst conceding 89 runs, has seen him slip out of the Top Ten in the bowler’s rankings with him occupying 11th spot, whilst Tim Southee’s nine-wicket match haul has propelled him to 6th spot. As things stand, Ravichandran Ashwin (9th place) is the only Indian in the Top 10 of the bowler's rankings.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Kane Williamson
- Virat Kohli
- Steve Smith
- Mayank Agarwal
- Jasprit Bumrah
- India Vs New Zealand
- Australia Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.