ICC Test Rankings | Steve Smith dethrones Kohli as number one batsman; Bumrah drops out of Top 10

Steve Smith, after dropping out of top spot post his showing in the New Zealand series, has regained the number one slot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after Virat Kohli’s bleak outing in the first Test in Wellington, where he managed scores of 2 and 19 in the first and the second innings respectively. Smith, who now has 911 points to his name, has taken a five-point lead over Virat Kohli, who stands at 906.