West Indies' John Campbell suspended from bowling for illegal action

West Indies' John Campbell and Pete Salmon have been suspended by Cricket West Indies from bowling in domestic matches after their actions were found illegal by independent assessors at the Loughborough University. CWI confirmed that opinion reports from independent assessors at Loughborough University found that the actions of the two bowlers exceeded the permissible limit of 15 degrees.

"Campbell and Salmon will remain suspended until such time as their actions are found to be legal, either by an Opinion Report from Loughborough or by an independent analysis from an accredited testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions," said the board, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Campbell, a part-time offspinner, has represented Windies in six Tests, six ODIs and two T20Is for West Indies. The 26-year-old was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first round match against Trinidad & Tobago early last month. He returned figures of 1 from 54 in his 19 overs in the match.

Salmon, meanwhile, has played two first-class games and has taken 11 wickets. His action was reported on his first-class debut, the fourth-round match between Jamaica and Guyana earlier this month in Guyana. Salmon's figures were very impressive: he finished with a match haul of 8 for 110, which won him the Player-of-the-Match award in his team's narrow win of seven runs.