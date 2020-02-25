Want to repay faith shown in me as a Test cricketer, asserts Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is determined to repay the faith shown in him as a Test cricketer after admitting he is past the age where he can be picked on potential alone. Buttler wants to join the list of players among the current batsman who thrive in all three formats of the game.

After enduring a torrid time in Test Cricket for England recently, Jos Buttler, somehow, managed to book a place in the Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka next month. The wicket-keeper batsman was in terrible nick in the winter, managing a top score of just 43 in five matches against New Zealand and South Africa.

However, Buttler is adamant that he can prove his worth in the Test arena after struggling to emulate his one-day success. The 29-year-old further attested that he wants to join the list of players who thrive in all three formats of the game.

“There’s a crop of guys who are the best in the world, and they’re the best across all formats. They manage to do it. You need to find breaks in your schedule - your mind is your biggest asset so you need to have time to get that to the best place when you turn up," said Buttler, reported Cricbuzz.

"That’s a big skill. But the best players can play all formats. You want to play all the games, be involved in all the formats. I certainly do. Some people are naturally suited to one or the other, but I think you can do it."

Last time when England toured Sri Lanka, Ben Foakes won the man of the series and was considered the superior wicketkeeper, getting a squad berth ahead of Jonny Bairstow. But Ed Smith, the national selector, and Chris Silverwood, the coach, have hinted Buttler will continue behind the stumps for the upcoming two-Test tour.

Buttler, who returned to form in the finale of the T20 series against South Africa, will be hoping for his white-ball form to rub off in the Test arena. The Lancashire batsman, who will play in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals this season, hit 57 off 29 balls in the five-wicket win in Centurion as England secured a 2-1 series victory. He now wants to repay the England selectors’ faith.

“You’ve always got to be positive. Obviously I haven’t played as well as I’d have liked in the majority of the winter, but you don’t become a bad player overnight so I’m looking to repay some faith and get back to playing my best cricket. I just haven’t played quite well enough at times. I have made too many mistakes really,” he added.