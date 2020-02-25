Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among six Indian players named in Asia XI squad

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shilkhar Dhawan have been named in the Asia XI squad for the Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20I series in Dhaka next month. While the BCB stated that the Indian skipper is likely to be available for only one match, the BCCI is awaiting Kohli's confirmation.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have reportedly finalised the squad of both Asia XI and Bangladesh XI, with six mainstream Indian players finding a spot in the 15-man squad. Apart from Kohli, who BCB stated that will be a part of only one game, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammad Shami will make up the squad that doesn't have any Pakistani players.

While announcing the squad in Dhaka on Tuesday, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated that Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Jonny Bairstow will form the World XI side. While the BCB president confirmed that Kohli will play one game, ESPN Cricinfo added that the board is yet to get the confirmation from the Indian skipper.

Apart from six Indian players, the Asia XI squad comprises four Bangladesh players - Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das - and two each from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while Sandeep Lamichhane will have the singular representation from Nepal. There will be no representation from Pakistan owing to their commitments in the Pakistan Super League.

On the other hand, Windies dominate the World XI side with Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Sheldon Cottrell being four players from the Carribbean side. Faf du Plessis will lead the side that also has Alex Hales, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Asia XI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane

World XI squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan