Reports | MS Dhoni to start training for IPL 2020 from March 2

Today at 8:12 PM
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, alongside several other players, is reportedly expected to start training for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League from March 2nd. IPL 2020 is expected to be Dhoni’s return to cricket, with his last appearance on the field being in July 2019.
The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness the much-awaited return to the cricket field of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has been on a seven-month hiatus from international cricket, having last appeared for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July. According to a report by News18, Dhoni, who is the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings franchise, will start preparing for IPL 2020 from March 2nd by training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The CSK captain is also expected to be joined along by several other cricketers. CSK’s full preparatory camp is set to commence only on March 19, and thus the 38-year-old veteran cricketer is expected to take a short break after the first week of March to return to full training on the 19th. The report further added that the CSK duo of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina have already begun their training, with the two said to have been training in Chennai for the past three weeks.
After being banned for two seasons - in 2016 and 2017 - CSK marked their comeback in style in 2018, winning the tournament, and narrowly missed out on defending the title last season, agonizingly falling short in the last over against the Mumbai Indians. The team, led by Dhoni, will be vying for their fourth IPL title in the upcoming season, which will commence from March 29.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.