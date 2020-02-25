Reports | MS Dhoni to start training for IPL 2020 from March 2

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness the much-awaited return to the cricket field of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni , who has been on a seven-month hiatus from international cricket, having last appeared for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July. According to a report by News18, Dhoni, who is the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings franchise, will start preparing for IPL 2020 from March 2nd by training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The CSK captain is also expected to be joined along by several other cricketers. CSK’s full preparatory camp is set to commence only on March 19, and thus the 38-year-old veteran cricketer is expected to take a short break after the first week of March to return to full training on the 19th. The report further added that the CSK duo of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina have already begun their training, with the two said to have been training in Chennai for the past three weeks.