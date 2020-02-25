Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Bengal not intimidated by Karnataka, attests Manoj Tiwary

Bengal’s middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary has attested that his side are not intimidated by their semi-final opponents Karnataka, who they will square up against on February 29. Bengal, in their quarter-final game, made a fine recovery against Odisha to book their place in the semi-final.

After being reduced to 46-5 on the first day of their quarter-final encounter against Odisha in Cuttack, it looked like Bengal’s hopes of winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time in 31 years were all but over. However, a heroic 157 from veteran Anustup Majumdar and valuable contributions from Shreevats Goswami and Shahbaz Ahmed meant that they made a miraculous recovery to post 332 in their first innings, after which their bowlers came to the party, ensuring a first innings lead.

The fine bowling performance was backed up by an equally able performance with the bat in the second innings, and that was enough to ensure that the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side booked a place in the semi-final. Bengal will face eight-time champions Karnataka at the Eden Gardens on February 29, but Manoj Tiwary, the highest run-getter for Bengal this season, asserted that his side don't fear the Karun Nair-led side, nor will they be intimidated by them.

“It’s going to be a good contest as Karnataka are a champion side. But Bengal is not intimidated. We respect Karnataka, we do not fear them,” Tiwary told Times of India.

Like Bengal, their opponents Karnataka, too, faced a scare in a rain-marred quarter-final against Jammu and Kashmir, where they were inches away from conceding a first innings lead. Alas, the 14-time finalists prevailed owing to their experience to set up a date with a spirited Bengal side in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens on February 29.