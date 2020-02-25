Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | BCCI to bring in slow-mo cam, spin vision and pitch map for semi-final

The Decision Review System in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals will have different technologies like slow-mo cam, spin vision and pitch map in order to reduce the on-field umpiring errors. Considering players aren’t used to DRS, each team will be offered four DRS opportunities per innings.

Inconsistent umpring in the domestic level led to many players and coaches to complain about the standard in the last year's captain and coach conclave, which prompted the BCCI to introduce DRS in the Ranji semi-final and the final. As a matter of fact, Karnataka benefitted during the Quarter-final against Rajasthan, but was at the receiving end of it against Saurashtra, when Cheteshwar Pujara nicked twice but was given not out.

The BCCI announced the introduction of “limited DRS” for the Ranji knockouts starting this season. Sportstar reported that the limited DRS will not have Hot Spot or Snicko or Ball Tracker but slow-mo cam, spin vision and pitch map will be used.

That means if a batsman is declared out despite an inside edge or when the ball has pitched outside leg-stump or impact has been outside off-stump, the decision can be reversed. Although there is no Snicko or Hot Spot, some caught behind decisions can be referred to the third umpire to have an understanding from spin vision.

“Look, it’s a beginning. We are initiating what we are calling ‘limited DRS’ with an objective to eliminate howlers. I am sure the initiative will help the tournament and the teams a great deal,” Saba Karim, BCCI’s General Manager (Cricket Operations) told Sportstar on Monday.

Considering the fact that most of the domestic cricketers aren’t used to DRS, every innings will see each team being offered four opportunities to refer a decision to the television umpire and that is in contrast to international cricket, where teams have two reviews each per innings.