MS Dhoni is a 'bowler's captain', attests Pragyan Ojha

Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who announced his retirement last week, has credited MS Dhoni for his success at the international level. Ojha played a vast majority of his matches for Team India under the leadership of Dhoni, where he performed exceedingly well under the former Indian skipper. Ojha, who was once the 'go-to man' for Dhoni in Indian conditions, termed the former skipper as "bowler's captain."

"He (Dhoni) was bowler's captain. I strongly believe that a bowler should have a captain who understands him. A lot of bowlers praise Dhoni because of the dimensions he gives you, things that he helps you with like placing the field, keeping your mind clear and those are important when you play high-intensity games," Ojha was quoted as saying by News18.

In the early stage of his career, Ojha had a successful spin partnership with R Ashwin in Tests, taking 20 wickets in the 2011 home season against West Indies and 13 in the following year against New Zealand. Post Ojha, however, the number of left-arm spinners in the country have come down considerably and the 33-year-old expressed his concern over the same, but attested that every bowler would eventually get a go at the international level should they keep up their consistency in domestic cricket.

"How many (left-arm) spinners are there in our country who are ready to go and play. A maximum of four or five, so there is lot of gap. If you work hard and consistently perform in domestic cricket, you will be will be rewarded. Look at Nadeem, he has played well and end of the day he got a chance, he is now a Test cricketer," he added.