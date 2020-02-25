IND VS NZ | Indian pacers never tried to swing the ball, says Scott Styris

Scott Styris has stated that the Indian bowlers were looking for seam movement off the pitch despite there was nothing to be had and never tried to move the cherry in the air. He has also added that the Kiwi bowlers swung the ball more and managed to get the swing in the second innings as well.

India’s futile performance in the first Test against New Zealand came as a surprise for many as Virat Kohli and his men went down by 10 wickets within 4 days in Wellington. The pace battery of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami was once again the reason why a lot was expected from this team. But the failure to do that got a lot of Indian fans riled up on Twitter. Giving a perspective on the matter, Australian born New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said that the indian pace attack was in search of seam movement off the pitch and there was none to be had.

“There is a difference in style of the Indian bowlers and the New Zealand bowlers. The New Zealand bowlers look to swing the ball more and as you saw they got swing in the second innings also. Indian bowlers were looking for seam movement off the pitch and there was none to be had,” opined Styris, reported Hindustan Times.

The batsmen struggled and it was expected as batting first on this track on an overcast first morning was always going to be challenging. But the inability of the Indian pacers to dent the Kiwis and their absolute apathy while trying to get rid of the tail was bewildering to see. Apart from Ishant Sharma, the other two Indian pacemen struggled for rhythm and lacked the edge. Styris added that Williamson could easily hit through the line of the ball as there was no trouble out there whatsoever when the Kiwis batted.

“That is the reason the likes of Kane Williamson could hit through the line of the ball. He was not troubled a lot right up till the point when he was dismissed. Even when Ross Taylor was batting it didn’t look like there were too many demons in the pitch,” said Styris.

Even though captain Virat Kohli said that he was very happy with the character his bowlers showed in coming back into the match, team India will have to bounce back if they want to remain at the top of the World Test Championship points table. India take on New Zealand in the second Test match in Christchurch from February 29.