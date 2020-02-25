IND VS NZ | Am going to make massive strides in next year or so, feels Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson believes that there is much more to come as a bowler after the speedster enjoyed a memorable Test debut in Monday's 10-wicket win over India at the Basin Reserve. The pacer has also added that he is still a long way off what he wants to be but sees himself making massive strides.

Jamieson, who was bowling first change behind the experienced pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, gave up basketball in high school to focus on cricket and what a decision it is turning out to be. After having India on mat for the majority of the ODI series, Jamieson took four for 39, including the prized wicket of captain Virat Kohli in India's first innings total of 165 in Wellington. However, he believes that there is much more to come following his memorable Test debut.

"I'm still a long way off what I want to be as a bowler, with the stuff I'm starting to work on and in the next year or so I'm going to make massive strides. Whilst I am very happy with where I'm at now I think there is still a lot more to come," said Jamieson, reported Times Of India.

An easy, balanced run-up followed by a high, relaxed action prefaced a threatening line and length which forced the batsmen to cover their off stump without being certain how much the ball would move off the seam or leap off the pitch. The 25-year-old also struck four sixes in an innings of 44 from 45 balls which helped New Zealand secure an eventually decisive first-innings lead. Showing no sign of nerves, Jamieson said the quality running through New Zealand's ranks allowed him to play freely. He further expressed the perks of being in the squad with such experienced and good cricketers where he just had to go out and enjoy himself.

"I actually was quite relaxed, I probably surprised myself a little bit over the last couple of week of how relaxed I have been. I guess that is the beauty of coming into this team, there are so many experienced heads and so many good cricketers that I just go out and enjoy myself. Day one was pretty clear on what we were to do with the pitch conditions and in that second innings was how we were trying to attack, into the wind, down breeze, what's the pitch telling us, what's the batters giving us." expressed Jamieson.

The second Test starts on February 29 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.