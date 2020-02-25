Australian squad on track for T20 World Cup, reveals David Warner

David Warner believes that Australia's Twenty20 team are well on course for World Cup success later in the year as they go into the last game of their three-match T20 series in South Africa on Wednesday. Warner has expressed that 18 months ago they weren't even rated in the top 5.

Australia, who host the T20 World Cup from October 18 to November 15 later this year, has formed a strong T20 side over the course of a year or so with having won eight games in a row before losing to South Africa by 12 runs in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. Australian left-handed batsman David Warner said that Australia is on the right track for T20 World Cup success later this year.

"We are definitely on track. You go back 18 months ago, even further back than that, people weren't even rating us as a top five ranked team. But given the schedule, it was difficult to put out our best team all the time. But over the last 18 months we've established a really strong side, and we've consistently put out our best team every time we've played, and I think we've focused very well on the World Cup," revealed Warner, reported Times Of India.

The Australian squad had faced a lot of troubles after the two match-winning players Steve Smith and David Warner allegedly masterminded a plot to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during a test against South Africa two years ago for which they were banned for a year by Cricket Australia. Warner feels they’ve got a great balance in the team right now with not just one or two but 11 match-winning players.

"We've got a great balance in our team right now. There is a lot of credit due to the bowling unit, especially the two spinners (Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa) who've really worked well together. Finchy (captain Aaron Finch) has used the bowlers at the right time as well, so we are being led in the right direction, Our batting speaks for itself. We have great depth there and I feel we are very experienced... We don't rely on one or two players. We've got 11 match winners and that's the exciting thing about it," said the 33 year old.

Australia is all set to play South Africa in the decider T20 game on February 26 in Cape Town.