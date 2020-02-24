Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s Azam Khan ‘redefining cricket’ in PSL by running with bat upside down

Today at 12:23 PM
From switch hits to ambidextrous bowling, we’ve seen quite a few incredible innovations in cricket of late, but Pakistan’s Azam Khan, in the PSL on Sunday, might have just redefined the sport. The batsman ran with his bat ‘upside down’ to save his wicket, sending the Twitterati into explosion.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
If you hold the bat upside down, you get to the crease early— Faizan Rasul (@FaizanRasul11) February 23, 2020
The Legend Azam Khan#PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/JiXsIHIeOk
Just Pakistan things!
Azam Khan redefining cricket. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NIUDRJC8P3— Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) February 23, 2020
Hahahaha!
Reminded me of this one 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZnJ0zH2GFO— Virat's short-arm Jab #🇦🇺🇮🇳🇯🇵🇺🇸🤝 (@iUPSCi) February 23, 2020
😂😂— Asad (@Asadch_1) February 23, 2020
Should forget Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan after seeing this!
Moin Khan's son Azam Khan completes a run with an inverted bat. #PSLV2020 #PSLV pic.twitter.com/KPbrYVowTE— Tahir (@TahirIbnManzoor) February 24, 2020
Maybe!
This Kid Azam Khan is very very special talent and player could be in our hands for T2 World Cup Squad. Follow @PSL5_Updates #KKvQG #PSL2020 #Cricket— HBLPSL HBLPSLV HBLPSL5 PSLV PSL5 PSL2020 (@PSL5_Updates) February 24, 2020
Keep doing this like this!
Congratulations #quettagladiators outstanding performance #AzamKhan #MuhammadHussnain keep it up. Well done #QGvsKK https://t.co/PUFmLzl3ob— Suniya Kiran (@KiranSuniya) February 24, 2020
Hilarious reacton!
When Karachi Kings Faced Azam Khan in #KKvQG Match pic.twitter.com/izPE1wYtOJ— Muhammad Umair (@Chocolati_Hero) February 23, 2020
