    Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s Azam Khan ‘redefining cricket’ in PSL by running with bat upside down

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:23 PM

    From switch hits to ambidextrous bowling, we’ve seen quite a few incredible innovations in cricket of late, but Pakistan’s Azam Khan, in the PSL on Sunday, might have just redefined the sport. The batsman ran with his bat ‘upside down’ to save his wicket, sending the Twitterati into explosion.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

    Just Pakistan things!

    Hahahaha!

    Should forget Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan after seeing this!

    Maybe!

    Keep doing this like this!

    Hilarious reacton!

