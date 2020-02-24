Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell’s ‘blinder’ to send Jasprit Bumrah packing

On Day 4, despite the gleaming sun on display, India put on a batting display that resembled the gloomy conditions in England. Tim Southee and Trent Boult ran riot for yet another day at the office, plotting the downfall of the Indian batsmen - Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane . While for Rahane, he edged one behind to the keeper, Vihari was caught off-guard with a late in-swinger.

Everything was gloomy from then on for the tourists, when they were miles away from the meticulous New Zealand plotting. However, since the dismissal of Vihari, the home side dropped intensity and let Ishant Sharma off the hooks. Not once but twice, dropping two sitters in just the span of three overs. However, they had the last laugh on the field when substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell took a one-handed blinder in the second slip to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah.