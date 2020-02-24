Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell’s ‘blinder’ to send Jasprit Bumrah packing

Today at 6:02 AM
India’s bad day with the bat and New Zealand’s brilliant day on the field continued when the substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell pulled off a blinder in the second slip to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer turned around only to see Mitchell pull off the catch inches away from the ground.
On Day 4, despite the gleaming sun on display, India put on a batting display that resembled the gloomy conditions in England. Tim Southee and Trent Boult ran riot for yet another day at the office, plotting the downfall of the Indian batsmen - Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane. While for Rahane, he edged one behind to the keeper, Vihari was caught off-guard with a late in-swinger.
Everything was gloomy from then on for the tourists, when they were miles away from the meticulous New Zealand plotting. However, since the dismissal of Vihari, the home side dropped intensity and let Ishant Sharma off the hooks. Not once but twice, dropping two sitters in just the span of three overs. However, they had the last laugh on the field when substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell took a one-handed blinder in the second slip to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah.
Mitchell’s stunning response time coupled with Bumrah’s reaction made the wicket priceless, giving Southee his fifth wicket in the innings. Bumrah looked shocked walking off, shaking his head in disbelief. It topped off the New Zealand efforts throughout the game, pulling off perfect-kind of win against Virat Kohli and co.
