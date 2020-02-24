SA vs AUS | Would love for technology to take over no-ball calls, states Lungi Ngidi

South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi has suggested for technology to be used to make no-balls decisions in all international matches after a potentially game-changing decision went against the hosts in Port Elizabeth. Ngidi added that an incorrect call could be the difference between a win and a loss.

"That obviously could change a whole game if it goes against you, That's the way the game works once the call is made, that's what's happening. With the technology, obviously that's something we'd love to come in. It makes the game fair for everyone," said Ngidi, reported cricket.com.au.

The incorrect call on Sunday cost the host an extra run and handed Australia a free hit, although the impact of the umpire error was lessened when an excellent Ngidi yorker on the free hit resulted in a dot ball.

The International Cricket Council is currently trialing no-ball technology at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup and will do so again for the Men's tournament later in the year. The technology is, however, yet to be rolled out for all international cricket.

ICC's umpires and referees boss Adrian Griffith, last week, said that it will be up to the ICC's member nations to approve the technology to be used in all international games once the trials in the World Cup come to its conclusion.