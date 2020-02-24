Reports | Wahab Riaz accused of tampering the ball in PSL

England opener Jason Roy and veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz reportedly clashed during the inaugural fixture of the PSL when the former alleged the latter of intentionally altering the ball’s condition. Quetta Gladiators mentioned about the same in its match report but did not mention any player.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the skipper of Quetta Gladiators team whom Roy is representing in the league, confirmed that a clash had taken place between the two players, during the 17th over of Gladiators’ innings, on the opening day of the tournament.

“Roy asked Wahab whether he had made the ball properly to gain reverse swing. The Pakistani pacer reacted angrily and argued before Sarfaraz intervened to diffuse the situation,” a source shared according to a Sportstar report.

The Quetta Gladiators highlighted that the condition of the ball was changed in their match report, but did not name anyone in particular.

“They basically said in the report that the cricket board and match officials should keep a close watch on the condition of the ball,” the source added.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz shared that his team had followed the protocol but also insisted that the incident should not be used to fuel any unnecessary commotion around the tournament.

“Look these things happen in cricket when there is intense competition between the players,” the keeper batsman said.