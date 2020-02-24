Reports | Hardik Pandya to play DY Patil T20 tournament upon NCA approval

After nearly five months on the sidelines, Hardik Pandya is set to play the DY Patil T20 tournament for Reliance 1 that begins today. The all-rounder will play three games - February 25, February 28 and March 3 in the group stage but that is subject to the approval from the National Cricket Academy.

The Indian all-rounder, who spent the last five months on the road to recovery from a lower-back injury is all set to be a feature of the DY Patil T20 tournament. Pandya, who was on course to be included in the Test series against New Zealand was ruled out after the BCCI declared him unfit to play against New Zealand. The lower-back injury required surgery, which the all-rounder underwent in London after the series against South Africa in September.

Reports, however, now suggest that the Pandya is fit to be part of the Reliance 1 squad for the DY Patil T20 tournament, with his first game coming on Tuesday. The Baroda cricketer then is slated to feature on February 28 and March 3 for the remaining fixtures of the group stage in the tournament. However, the report added that the all-rounder will only be cleared to participate if the NCA releases him.

“Yes, his name is there in the team list for Reliance1. He will play in the DY Patil T20, provided the National Cricket Academy (NCA, in Bengaluru, where he’s currently recuperating from his injury) releases him,” a source informed TOI.

The selectors would now track the all-rounder’s progress at the DY Patil Stadium. If the all-rounder is proved to be fit, he will be included in the home ODI series against South Africa, that begins on March 12 in Dharamshala.