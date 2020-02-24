Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Saurashtra to host Gujarat; Bengal face Karnataka in semis

Two stages down, two to go! We’re at the business end of the 2019-20 season of the Ranji Trophy — the No.1 domestic tournament in the land. All four berths for the last-four stage have been booked. It will be Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, and Saurashtra fighting off for the coveted title of domestic champions.

Both semis, for respective reasons, promises to be mouthwatering clashes. The in-form Gujarat take on a slowly-peaking Saurashtra, while at the Eden Gardens, it will be two teams who have had an up-and-down season, in Bengal and Karnataka, facing off. Karnataka will be bolstered by the return of KL Rahul, who is expected to feature for the reigning Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali champions.