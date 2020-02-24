Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | ODI v BEN - Weather spoils Day 5; ensures Bengal semis berth

Resuming at 361 for seven in their second innings, with a lead of 443 to their name, Bengal were bowled out six overs and 12 runs later. Shahbaz Ahmed once again fell short of his century — this time by 36 runs. Bengal’s wickets were split between a three-fer from Govinda Poddar, two wickets apiece from Suryakant Pradhan, Debabrata Pradhan, and Anurag Sarangi, and one for Kanwar Singh Chohan.