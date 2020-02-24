Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | KL Rahul named in Karnataka squad for semifinal clash against Bengal

Right-handed batsman KL Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for its Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Bengal on February 29th at Eden Gardens. Rahul returned from New Zealand after the ODI series but was rested for the quarter-final clash against Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure. But now, the 27-year-old will take Pavan Deshpande's place in the squad. The former has been in scintillating form of late, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs and his inclusion will bolster the chances for Karnataka, who have already won the Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare Trophy titles this season.