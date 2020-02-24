Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | KL Rahul named in Karnataka squad for semifinal clash against Bengal

Today at 8:17 PM
KL Rahul, who has been in fine form for India, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs, has been named in the Karnataka squad for the side's semi-final clash against Bengal. Rahul returned from New Zealand after the ODIs but was rested for the quarter-final clash against J &K as precaution.
Right-handed batsman KL Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for its Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Bengal on February 29th at Eden Gardens. Rahul returned from New Zealand after the ODI series but was rested for the quarter-final clash against Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure. But now, the 27-year-old will take Pavan Deshpande's place in the squad. The former has been in scintillating form of late, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs and his inclusion will bolster the chances for Karnataka, who have already won the Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare Trophy titles this season.
Karnataka had already been strengthened by the addition of Manish Pandey for the quarter-finals, and with both Pandey and Rahul now fit and available, the side will fancy their chances against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in the semi-final, starting February 29.
Earlier today, Karnataka defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 167 in their quarterfinal clash at the Gandhi Memorial Science College in Jammu. K. Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings, as he returned with figures of seven for 54.
