Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | J&K v KAR - Krishnappa Gowtham seven-fer ends J&K’s dream run

At lunch on the final day with a target of 331 runs to get in two sessions, J&K felt they still had a shot at making the semi-finals. However, this played right into Karnataka’s — and especially Gowtham’s — hands. In their quest for quick runs, the hosts had lost half their side less than an hour into their chase, slipping further to 106 for eight at the end of the 29th over. The damage was all but done. A brief resistance was put up by Arnab Nandi and Umar Nazir Mir, but Gowtham dismissed them both to complete the job.