Poonam Yadav was mighty upset after getting injured prior to WT20, reveals coach Manoj Khushwa

India leggie Poonam Yadav’s coach Manoj Khushwa shared how she overcame the frustration of an injury so close to the World Cup to come up with an inspiring performance against Australia. Khushwa shared that team management’s decision to include her in the warm-up bolstered her self belief.

India women leg spinner Poonam Yadav overcame a mountain of odds to feature in the inaugural game of the Women’s T20 World Cup against tournament favourites Australia only to put up a monumental performance and take her side home. Having missed the tri-series prior to the tournament, Yadav took to the ground with essentially no match practice prior to the fixture yet stepped up against all odds to defend a modest total of !32 against a mighty Aussie batting line up.

It was Yadav’s dismissal of half centurion Alyssa Healy which triggered the downfall of the Aussie women. Yadav’s coach Manoj Khushwa shared how agonising it was for the 28-year-old to sit back while her team geared up for the gala event yet, but expressed in happiness over the leggie making a successful comeback to the side.

“Poonam was mighty upset when she got injured and had to miss the T20 Challengers Trophy and then the Tri-series. However, she was determined to keep her calm and prepare for the World Cup while being in Australia with the team during the Tri-series," Khushwa told Hindustan Times.

"She would train hard and use her non-bowling arm a lot while on rehab. Thankfully, she started bowling in the nets ahead of the World Cup. Everyone was happy to see Poonam bowl against West Indies in the warm-up game."

Having been operated on her fractured finger prior to the tri-series, the team management reposed their faith in Yadav as they featured her in the warm up game against West Indies where she gave a match-winning performance by taking three wickets. It was those three wickets which bolstered her self confidence. It was that very confidence which poured out through her googlies in Sydney, which bamboozled the Kangaroos. Khushwa attested that the fans will witness several such special performances from the leg-spinner in the games to follow.

“She was really thrilled to bowl like that against the West Indies and get back to cricket. She loves the T20 format. She plans the quota of four overs during a T20 match meticulously. She uses her variations in various situations with effect. Her googlies are her main weapon. People will see more such great performances from Poonam in the upcoming matches. After her first over, she bowled slower and deceived the batters in the air. Because of her, a lot of girls are taking up cricket, especially spin, at my academy,” Khushwa concluded.