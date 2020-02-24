Legends and pundits react to India's first loss in World Test Championship

Today at 9:42 AM
After a thumping T20I whitewash against New Zealand, India kept on disappointing every Indian fan with their shambolic performance in three-match ODI and first Test match. Cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to express their perception on Team India's drastic failure over Kiwis.
Here is how Cricketing fraternity reacted:
india supporters have gone from alarm clocks to alarm bells #NZvsIND— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 24, 2020
Virat Kohli & Bumrah's form affecting the team!
Of course Kiwis had home advantage. More imp was how well they'd prepared to thwart threat from India's best players. Wearing down Bumrah & Shami with mix of defence & attack, use of short ball v Kohli, late swing v Pujara etc.Very impressive from team whitewashed by Aus recently https://t.co/0jd9Vr7s8i— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 24, 2020
Top class bowlers couldn't find their line and length!
Why could NZ seamers get the ball to swing and deviate more than Indian seamers? Because on this surface wrist at an angle to swing the ball was needed. All three Indian seamers, though top class, are not really out & out swing bowlers.#INDvNZ— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 24, 2020
Yeah! Let's hope for the best :|
India came here unbeaten in the test championship and were made to look very ordinary by NZ. I do believe that this Indian side can bounce back but they will have to play better cricket than this #NZvIND— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 24, 2020
Can't see them struggling this way!
That was quick from New Zealand. And very disappointing from India. It was always going to be very tough but this was a pack of cards. Just 47 in 17 overs. The disappointing away run continues!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2020
At least India have avoided the ignominy of an innings defeat but I hope they don’t blame Day 1 conditions alone for their poor show. #INDvsNZ— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 23, 2020
You gotta feel good for SRH captain here & feel sad for Indian skipper! :(
Emphatic win for the @BLACKCAPS They showed a lot of discipline and patience in executing their plans and outplayed India in all departments. India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch. #INDvNZ— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 24, 2020
It depends on complete team work!
Comprehensively outplayed. Were in New Zealand long enough to get attuned. Yes, Kohli and Bumrah aren't in their best form but the openers need to set the game and that didn't happen. New Zealand were just the better side!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2020
Second Test is going to be a great one!
With 4 days in hand you need to quickly instrospect and get back.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 24, 2020
There is no debate NZ was the better team by a mile. If the Indians are mentally strong enough which I believe they are, time to get back and go better in the second Test. What is sport without challenges.
