    Legends and pundits react to India's first loss in World Test Championship

    Legends and pundits react to India's first loss in World Test Championship

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:42 AM

    After a thumping T20I whitewash against New Zealand, India kept on disappointing every Indian fan with their shambolic performance in three-match ODI and first Test match. Cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to express their perception on Team India's drastic failure over Kiwis.

    Here is how Cricketing fraternity reacted:

    Virat Kohli & Bumrah's form affecting the team!

    Top class bowlers couldn't find their line and length!

    Yeah! Let's hope for the best :| 

    Can't see them struggling this way!

    You gotta feel good for SRH captain here & feel sad for Indian skipper! :(

    It depends on complete team work!

    Second Test is going to be a great one!

