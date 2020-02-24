IPL 2020 | RCB training camp to commence from March 21, confirms Mike Hesson

Today at 12:13 PM
Director of cricket Mike Hesson confirmed on Monday that the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training camp ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will commence from March 21. Hesson and the other new staff will have their task cut out to get last year’s bottom-placed team going.
For long, the RCB fans have suffered from their team building up the expectation levels ahead of the tournament, only for all of it to come crashing down when their players step onto the field. After 12 years of the IPL, RCB has all of three runners-up medals to boast of — two of them coming in the first three seasons. The Virat Kohli-led side hasn’t managed to finish higher than sixth in any of the last three seasons. And so, as Hesson, the former New Zealand head coach and Co. pick up the pieces, they have plenty of work to do.
While the rest of the teams have a relatively earlier training camp, RCB will start their full squad camp on March 21, with some of the players being involved in the Ranji Trophy till the end of the season. On the international front too, they will have players arriving by March 21 before the start of the season ten days later.
"UPDATE: In reply to many queries re:@RCBTweets Training camp.....Our full squad camp starts on 21st March in #Bengaluru the majority of International and Domestic player commitments are finished at that time. Individual work still happening prior to then also Thumbs up #RCB," Hesson tweeted.
As per schedule, RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the tournament on March 31. In the players' auction for 2020, the Bengaluru-based franchise managed to acquire Chris Morris (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Kane Richardson (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe (Australia), and Pavan Deshpande.
