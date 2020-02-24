IPL 2020 | RCB training camp to commence from March 21, confirms Mike Hesson

For long, the RCB fans have suffered from their team building up the expectation levels ahead of the tournament, only for all of it to come crashing down when their players step onto the field. After 12 years of the IPL, RCB has all of three runners-up medals to boast of — two of them coming in the first three seasons. The Virat Kohli-led side hasn’t managed to finish higher than sixth in any of the last three seasons. And so, as Hesson, the former New Zealand head coach and Co. pick up the pieces, they have plenty of work to do.