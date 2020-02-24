IND vs NZ | Williamson hails bowlers’ special effort for Wellington victory

Kane Williamson heaped praises on his potent bowling attack for their quick adaptation to the 'extra windy' Wellington which earned them the ten-wicket victory. Williamson shared that the plan was not to bowl short but to put the balls in the right area and vary the lengths to surprise the batsmen.

After a bitter 5-0 whitewash in T20s, New Zealand has come back strong not only to win cleansweep the ODI series but to hand India their first defeat in the World Test Championship to kick off the Test series. New Zealand thumped India by ten wickets in the series opener at the Basin Reserve to earn their second Test Championship win.

It was the hostile conditions in Wellington which triggered the Indian downfall and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is pleased that his bowlers were quick to adapt with them. Williamson shared that it was too windy in Wellington and the bowlers controlled their line and length superbly to out do the dominant Indian batting line up.

"There wasn't the sort of wind that we expect here in Wellington but we got a bit of shape and created opportunities. A fantastic effort and special effort with the ball and some handy contributions with the bat too. So a good all around performance," Williamson said in the post-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

Prior to the game, there were numerous speculations around how the Black Caps will employ the short ball to their advantage but Williamson revealed that it was precise line and length which did the trick here for them. The Kiwis troubled the visitors with their disciplined bowling effort and impeccable accuracy only to surprise them with occasional variations in the lengths.

"To be honest I don't think it [short balls] was overly effective out there," opined Williamson. "It was when we changed back to our original plan to put the ball in the right area whilst using the change of length as the wicket improved a little bit from a batting perspective is when we were creating more opportunities.

"We tried doing things a little bit differently but the best part of the bowling performance was their ability to put the ball into an area that creates the most opportunity for dismissals like lbws, bowled or caught behind and we saw that today with the change of lengths to create that," he said.