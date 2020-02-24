IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli’s failure in both innings deciding factor of Wellington Test, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the failure of Virat Kohli in both the innings was the deciding factor as India lost the first Test by ten wickets to New Zealand. On the other hand, Kohli feels that there are no issues with him as he pointed out that sometimes runs don't define how a batsman bats.

India’s seven match winning streak in the ongoing World Test Championship was brought to a screeching halt in Wellington as New Zealand thumped India by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. The visitors failed miserably with the bat in both innings as they were handed their first loss in the Test championship.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the failure of skipper Virat Kohli to amass runs which matches his repute is the real reason behind India's humiliating tour so far in New Zealand, since the T20 series. Kohli is on a string of low scores this tour with his highest score in his last 10 innings across formats being a sorrow 45.

“Kohli getting out early in both innings, that was a massive factor. If Virat Kohli gets runs, it puts the opposition off their plans. New Zealand stuck to their plans, nobody was out there counter-attacking and this did not help India’s cause,” Manjrekar told on Star Sports after the match, reported Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, Kohli, however, isn't losing breath over his current run of form as he feels that he is on track when it comes to his batting. Kohli believes that sometimes runs don't justify how well a batsman is batting.

“I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting and that’s what can happen when you don’t execute what you want to well,” Kohli told reporters at the end of the first Test match.

“Look when you play so much cricket and you play for so long, obviously you will have 3-4 innings that don’t go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it’ll keep piling on,” the captain further added.