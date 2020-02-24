IND vs NZ | Pitch’s tennis-ball bounce had a lot to offer for bowlers, reveals Tim Southee

It was crucial that New Zealand got off to a good start in the two-match Test series after they failed to get to a winning one in the home series against England. On top of that, their performance in Australia did not help them by any bit, when India were still on the horizon of touring. However, knowing the conditions well was what separated the Kiwi bowlers to the Indian attack. Southee admitted that with less wind around, the ball tended to swing a bit more, and morning on Day four was massive for the outlook of the Test.